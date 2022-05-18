Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Up to $43.89

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.89, but opened at $45.93. Trinseo shares last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 6,377 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $534,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $319,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 44.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

