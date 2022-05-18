Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,514 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.28. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

TBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

