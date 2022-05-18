TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will post $44.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.82 million to $45.60 million. TrueCar reported sales of $65.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $182.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $183.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $229.27 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $233.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 382,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 30.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

TrueCar stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 447,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.01.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

