Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will report sales of $216.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Trupanion reported sales of $168.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $887.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $877.80 million to $895.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.13.

In other news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,958 shares of company stock worth $2,303,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trupanion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Trupanion by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trupanion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

