U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $121.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91,924 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,738. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.23.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.