Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,706,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $207,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $635,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,543,844. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

