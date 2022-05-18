UBS Group Analysts Give TUI (LON:TUI) a GBX 155 Price Target

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 29.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.75 ($2.63).

TUI stock traded down GBX 27.35 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 218.65 ($2.70). 14,253,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 166.70 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 444 ($5.47). The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.38.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

