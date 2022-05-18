UCA Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,741.00 (UCA)

UCA Coin (UCA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $692,740.60 and approximately $1,741.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,686.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00650187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00475284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,458.79 or 1.86734062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008932 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,343,076,920 coins and its circulating supply is 2,304,216,785 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

