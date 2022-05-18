UEX (TSE:UEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.25

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 2124496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.
UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)
