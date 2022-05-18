Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s previous close.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

RARE stock traded down $6.65 on Wednesday, reaching $47.70. 946,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,956. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,513,000 after acquiring an additional 269,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

