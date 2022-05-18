Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 132,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,605. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 324,058 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 130,528 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

