Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Up 35.3% in April

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
UNAM stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. Unico American has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.04.
About Unico American
