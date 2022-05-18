Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Up 35.3% in April

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UNAM stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. Unico American has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.04.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

