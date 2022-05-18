Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Director Brigitte Schiller Acquires 15,000 Shares

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) Director Brigitte Schiller purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $700,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

