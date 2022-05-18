UniLayer Price Tops $0.0691 on Major Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $466,579.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,857.38 or 0.99988610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00104540 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,527,721 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

