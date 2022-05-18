United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 1st

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

United-Guardian has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.91%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

United-Guardian Company Profile (Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.