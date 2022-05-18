United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Stake Cut by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 406,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,645,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

