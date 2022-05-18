UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,950 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $784,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,393,240. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $21.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.38. 3,239,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.56 and its 200 day moving average is $485.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $442.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

