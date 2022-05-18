Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE UNM traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. 70,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.