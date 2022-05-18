Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $36.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

