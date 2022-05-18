UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.81 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.39–$0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of USER traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. 528,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,708. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 83,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $831,696.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 512,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,120.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

