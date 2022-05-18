UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. UWM posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in UWM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth about $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,411. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $384.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

