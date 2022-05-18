Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vale by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

