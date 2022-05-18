Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Update

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,560,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 34,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 24,689,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,125,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after buying an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

