Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $70.32

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.32, but opened at $73.10. Value Line shares last traded at $73.20, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $694.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of -0.06.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Value Line by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

