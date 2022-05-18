Valueworks LLC Has $17.31 Million Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. MBIA makes up 6.9% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valueworks LLC owned about 2.02% of MBIA worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 275,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,323. The company has a market capitalization of $685.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($1.30).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MBIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other MBIA news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,326,496.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,053.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

