Valueworks LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Valueworks LLC cut its position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,321 shares during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services accounts for about 2.6% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valueworks LLC owned about 7.59% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,259,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 431,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

TUSK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 81,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 46.25%. The company had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

