Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,887. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.