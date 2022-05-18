Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 224,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 993,065 shares.The stock last traded at $350.85 and had previously closed at $350.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

