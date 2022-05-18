Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,265,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded down $15.45 on Wednesday, reaching $340.55. 4,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,537. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.36 and its 200-day moving average is $415.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $329.63 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

