Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) were down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $175.65 and last traded at $175.81. Approximately 26,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 33,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.90.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.