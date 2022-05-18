Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) were down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $175.65 and last traded at $175.81. Approximately 26,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 33,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $476,000.

