Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

