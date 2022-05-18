Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VBLT. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.