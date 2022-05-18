Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VBLT. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
