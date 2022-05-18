Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $33,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $163.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.57 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

