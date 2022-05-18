Vega Protocol (VEGA) Trading Down 12% This Week

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00005616 BTC on exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 16,820,110 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

