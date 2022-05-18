Veil Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. Veil has a market capitalization of $516,625.57 and approximately $249.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,204.70 or 1.00140814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00197005 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00086813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00128027 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00228653 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

