Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Decreased by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ventas by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 274,002 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ventas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Ventas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.34. 84,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.35.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

