Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $30.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research firms recently commented on VERA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of VERA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.80. 1,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $449.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,183,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

