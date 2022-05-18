Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,596 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,606,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,828 shares of company stock worth $30,078,128. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

