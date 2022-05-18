Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.62. 67,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,157,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

