Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

VERX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Shares of VERX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 110,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,684. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.50, a P/E/G ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.80. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 221,623 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after acquiring an additional 664,495 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 26.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Vertex by 47.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.