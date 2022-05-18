Viberate Price Tops $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $288,057.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Viberate Coin Profile

VIB is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

