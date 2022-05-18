Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NCZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 706,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

