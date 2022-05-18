Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $188.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale increased their price target on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($281.25) to €280.00 ($291.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 275,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,503. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

