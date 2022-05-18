Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $7.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Volta from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Volta by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Volta by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,796 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Volta during the 1st quarter worth $6,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Volta by 70.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Volta in the first quarter worth about $3,248,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 114,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Volta has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Volta will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

