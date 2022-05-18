Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IGD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,308. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,752,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after buying an additional 445,217 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

