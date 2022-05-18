Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:IGD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,308. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
