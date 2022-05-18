Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,119,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.66.

NYSE:WMT traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.43. 34,647,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.53 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.