Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $141.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

NYSE WMT opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.54. The stock has a market cap of $361.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $130.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,156,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,965,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Walmart by 21.7% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

