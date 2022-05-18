Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.40 EPS.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $130.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Walmart alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $8,156,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.