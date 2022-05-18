Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.93 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.93 million and $2.53 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00105653 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00021158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00323154 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027366 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.