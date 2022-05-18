Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.86.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of WCN stock traded down C$2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$161.07. 65,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,918. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.42 billion and a PE ratio of 53.09. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$144.38 and a 12-month high of C$183.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$172.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$167.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.296 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

